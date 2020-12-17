Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

ACN stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.66. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $253.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

