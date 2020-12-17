Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Gavin Wood Buys 24,000 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Gavin Wood acquired 24,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $16,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADAP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 442,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $19,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 672.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 205,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

