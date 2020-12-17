Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Buys $142,830.00 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

