Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Investors Lp Viking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

