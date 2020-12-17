Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Investors Lp Viking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $123,800,000.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

