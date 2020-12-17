Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $111,322.03 and $514.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,848,256 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

