Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.62

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 8130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.