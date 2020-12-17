ADVFN plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

ADVFN plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.50. ADVFN plc (AFN.L) shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 82,408 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16. The company has a market cap of £3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

About ADVFN plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

