Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

