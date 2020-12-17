Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra cut Aegon to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

