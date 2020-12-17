Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 85.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $171,636.00 and approximately $99,903.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00380224 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.38 or 0.02439289 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

