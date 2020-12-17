Aeron (ARNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,903.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $171,636.00 and approximately $99,903.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00380224 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.38 or 0.02439289 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

