Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of AIH stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.