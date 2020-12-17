Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.12. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 21,150 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

