AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $97.81 on Monday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.