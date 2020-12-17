AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGCO. TheStreet raised AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Melius upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.