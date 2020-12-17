Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Major Shareholder David S. Richmond Sells 34,662 Shares

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AIRI opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

