Air Lease Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 710 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

AL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,227. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

