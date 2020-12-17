Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $163,395.76 and approximately $12.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00133212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00794704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00123696 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

