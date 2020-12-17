Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

