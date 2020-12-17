Alexium International Group Limited (AJX.AX) (ASX:AJX) Insider Robert (Bob) Brookins Buys 980,400 Shares

Alexium International Group Limited (AJX.AX) (ASX:AJX) insider Robert (Bob) Brookins bought 980,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$62,745.60 ($44,818.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98.

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia, the United States, and Cyprus. It offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

