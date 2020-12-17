Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.17

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 17790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

