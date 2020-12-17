Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $526.15

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $526.15 and last traded at $525.22, with a volume of 8598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $516.34.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.69 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 74.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

