All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $287,802.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $50.98. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $287,802.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00376381 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.87 or 0.02375183 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

