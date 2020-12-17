Alpha Token Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $332,768.37 and $11.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, Token Store and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00802784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00162330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00125368 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

