Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 11th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

