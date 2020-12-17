Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

