AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.34. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

