AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen Purchases 1,090 Shares of Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UHAL opened at $428.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $437.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.10.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.