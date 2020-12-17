AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $443.31 and last traded at $443.31, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.22.

Specifically, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.10.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,800,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 81.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 205.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

