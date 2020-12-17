American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Trading Up 12.6% Following Earnings Beat

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s share price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 1,265,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 246,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

