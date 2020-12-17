Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.58. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,840,884 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.

In related news, insider Gary Jennison bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Michael Corcoran bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Insiders have purchased 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,000 over the last three months.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

