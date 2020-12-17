Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

