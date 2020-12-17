Amoveo Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $19.66 or 0.00084728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00367705 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

