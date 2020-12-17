Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

