Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iStar (STAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iStar (NYSE: STAR) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – iStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/17/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2020 – iStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iStar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iStar by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

