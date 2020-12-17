Analyzing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biomerica and FluoroPharma Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.59%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and FluoroPharma Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 9.73 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -24.09 FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FluoroPharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biomerica.

Summary

FluoroPharma Medical beats Biomerica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

