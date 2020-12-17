Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $3,190,050.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,678 shares in the company, valued at $88,377,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,044,580.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,924,425.20.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup increased their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

