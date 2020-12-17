Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,920

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,447 ($31.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.26. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 514 shares of company stock worth $959,918.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

