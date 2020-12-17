Ankr Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, KuCoin and ABCC. Ankr has a total market cap of $58.46 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00380875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,329,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bgogo, BitMax, Bilaxy, Coinone, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bittrex, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bitinka, KuCoin, Binance DEX, IDEX, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

