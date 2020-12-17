Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $655.02 million, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.