Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $260,800.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $196,900.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

