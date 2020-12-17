Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $9,177.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

