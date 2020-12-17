Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:APHA traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.81. 4,694,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.39.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.