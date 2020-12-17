Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of APHA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 616,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

