APIX Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $310,577.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00785855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00165934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00125454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00079146 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.