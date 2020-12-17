Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of AMAT opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

