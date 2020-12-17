Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.40. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

