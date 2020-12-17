Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $374.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.