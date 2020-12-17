ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Several analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

